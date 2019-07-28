A Rayne man died early Saturday morning in a house fire in Orange Beach, Alabama, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
Raymond P. Trahan, 51, of Rayne, has been identified as the victim in the house fire, an Orange Beach TV station reported.
Firefighters arrived on the scene of a house fire in Orange Beach at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Four of the five people who were in the building escaped the fire and were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Trahan, the fifth person, was found dead inside the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal's office.