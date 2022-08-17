Thieves stole the catalytic converter off a truck used to help homeless people Tuesday night, according to officials with the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing.
ShareHouse is operated from ARCH's warehouse, behind the ARCH offices. Members of the community are able to drop off gently used household items like beds, chairs, couches, bedding, dinnerware, toiletries, and housekeeping tools and supplies. The items are inventoried and sorted by ARCH staff and volunteers, and clients across the continuum of care, who were experiencing homelessness and are now ready to be rehoused, are able to receive the items that they need.
On Tuesday night at around 4 a.m., two individuals removed at least one of the catalytic converters from the ARCH ShareHouse truck. While the truck and trailer is securely stored, the individuals were able to avoid having their faces caught on film.
The truck is utilized nearly every day, picking up donated items, delivering gently used household goods to clients, and helping people reestablish themselves in their new homes.