Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man found in a field near Estherwood off of Nighthawk Road, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
One person who lives on Nighthawk Road told KATC he heard about five gunshots on Wednesday but wasn't worried because many people shoot snakes in the field.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson said he does not recall getting any reports on shots fired in the area.
Nighthawk Road is a gravel road off of Old Spanish Trail with Le Gros Memorial Airport located at the end of the road.
At this time, the sheriff's office hasn't released the identity of the body or the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.