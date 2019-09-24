Lafayette Police say they’ve found no evidence of sexual assault after an investigation at Faith House of Acadiana, a domestic violence crisis shelter in Lafayette.
On Thursday, officers received a report about a sexual assault at the shelter, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a release. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division vetted the report and uncovered no evidence of a crime at the shelter.
No arrests were made, and the investigation was completed, the release said.
Dugas confirmed Monday the investigation was at Faith House and involved juveniles, though she declined to elaborate on the specifics of the claim.
When contacted Monday, shelter manager Rebecca McMillian said she had no comment, citing the confidentiality of the investigation and the shelter’s residents.
Faith House of Acadiana is a domestic violence crisis center and shelter in Lafayette that serves women and children in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, St. Landry, Evangeline, Rapides and Avoyelles parishes.
The emergency shelter has 45 beds for survivors and their children. The group also has a transitional housing program for survivors struggling financially and a permanent supportive housing program for Lafayette Parish survivors with disabilities, according to the organization’s website.