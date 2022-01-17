A woman was arrested for attempting to run over officers as they worked at the scene of a fatal hit and run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway Sunday night, the Lafayette Police Department said.

A man was was walking northbound in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. (map) when he was hit by a vehicle heading in the same direction, according to a press release shared around 11 p.m. The vehicle did not stop.

The identity of the victim and information about a suspect were not made immediately available.

In a second press release shared around 12:30 a.m., officials said they were almost struck by an intoxicated driver while investigating the scene.

Officers said 29-year-old Dominique Mills, of Carencro, drove through barricades at high speed straight toward them. Investigators had to leap out of the way of Mills' vehicle to avoid being struck.

No injuries were reported.

Mills was arrested and booked on two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and one charge each of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

This is Mills' second offense driving under the influence, according to the police department.

Police did not say if Mills had any connection to the initial hit and run.