A Washington man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle, KATC reports.

The crash happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon on LA 749 at Grace Street. Troopers say while driving on LA 749 20-year-old Jason Guillory crossed the centerline while in a curve and left the roadway. His vehicle hit a ditch and began to roll over, that is when Troopers say Guillory was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The crash remains under investigation.