A Lafayette business owner was sentenced to 20 months in jail for stealing almost $300,000 from finance companies through false business claims.
Leonard Espree, owner and operator of Ameritek Office Solutions, was sentenced to jail time and five years of supervised release Thursday.
Espree pleaded guilty in April after federal investigators found he submitted false documents to three finance companies in 2015 and 2016 claiming he supplied local businesses with office equipment that he never sold, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph.
The finance companies paid Espree $294,292.12 for the work he did not complete. As part of his sentence, Espree was also ordered to pay the stolen money back, the release said.