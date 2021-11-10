Three people were indicted on murder charges in St. Landry Parish after a grand jury convened last week.
On Nov. 3, the grand jury handed up charges to 27th Judicial District Court Judge D. Jason Meche, charging 20-year-old Keith Eli II of Opelousas and Braillon Manuel with second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Joubert and attempted second-degree murder of a second victim, both on Sept. 30, a release from 27th Judicial District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said.
In a separate case, Margaret Yvette Lee Barker, 49, of Krotz Springs, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Barker on Sept. 6.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life imprisonment sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence while an attempted second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of imprisonment at hard labor for not less than 10 nor more than 50 years, without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, the district attorney’s office said in the release.