Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped transport near Voorhies Street and S. Saint Antoine St.
Markell Jones, 27, was being transported from East Carroll Parish when he escaped Tuesday morning, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. John Mowell. Sheriff’s officials are searching the area while they investigate how Jones escaped, he said.
Lafayette Middle and Myrtle Place Elementary are on lockdown as a precaution, a representative with the Lafayette Parish School System said. The schools are not believed to be in immediate danger.
Jones was en route to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.
Mowell described Jones as a 5’8”, 125-pound black male with tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen wearing orange shorts, he said.