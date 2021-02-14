Five Acadia Parish teens have been arrested following a string of vehicle burglaries in Lafayette Parish.
The teens, who are not being identified because of their ages, were arrested Saturday in connection to vehicle burglaries near Concerto Drive in Duson, according to a Sunday news release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies located early Saturday morning a vehicle on North Fieldspan Road that is believed to be associated with the vehicle burglaries.
As the deputies initiated a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle crashed and five juveniles fled from the scene. The teens were later arrested on Whitmore Road in Scott, according to the news release.
The Sheriff's Office was able to recover a stolen weapon and other items during an investigation by the agency's patrol division with help from juvenile detectives and crime scene investigators. The vehicle the teens were in at the time of the traffic stop and crash had also been previously stolen from the Lake Arthur area, investigators said.
Juvenile detectives arrested the five teens and booked them in the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on the following counts:
- two counts juvenile in possession of a firearm
- one count illegal possession of a stolen firearm
- two counts simple burglary
- one count possession of stolen things
This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges in Lafayette and the surrounding parishes are expected.