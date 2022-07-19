Two people are in jail after a man was killed and his dog was shot Monday afternoon in Iberia Parish.
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called the 2300 block of Rose Lane at about 3:45 pm to investigate a report of a man being chased by someone with a gun, said Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the ground outside a home on Soileau Road. The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the man's dog also was shot.
Investigators identified 29-year-old Eddie Jones as a suspect. Jones and a woman described by deputies as his girlfriend, 25-year-old Courtney Gary, were found in a house in the 2300 block of Rose Lane; both were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
Jones was booked with second-degree murder and cruelty to animals, among other charges. Gary was booked with principal to second-degree murder, among other charges.