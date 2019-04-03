Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting injury of a female police officer in Abbeville.
Abbeville City Councilman Francis Touchet Jr. said a female officer was shot in the arm and leg Wednesday night and was airlifted to the hospital. She was considered in stable condition when Advocate reporters spoke to Touchet at 9:20 p.m.
The shooting happened near the 600 block of North Gertrude Street, Touchet said.
He said the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Alley Street after reports of a disturbance and the shooter fled toward North Gertrude Street. When the officer pursued him, the man shot her.
He remains on the run, Touchet said. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Touchet said he is on site with other city officials and law enforcement as State Police, Abbeville Police and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter to search for the shooter. State Police is utilizing a helicopter in the search, he said.
Police are cautioning residents to remain in their homes as officers sweep the area. No one should exit or enter, and doors should remain closed. If residents see anyone suspicious, they should call police, Touchet said.
“Keep yourself and your family safe,” he said.
The Acadiana Advocate reached out to Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet, who said the department is not releasing details at this time.
“We’re not confirming anything at this time,” Touchet said.