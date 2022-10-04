Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life.
Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
Felix then drove to a relative’s home on Sheila Drive in Lafayette where he shot and killed himself around 6:30 p.m., Benoit said.
Police have also connected the 36-year-old to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Benoit said the victim in Duson and the man killed on Tournoir Street were known to Felix, though his motives are still being investigated.
“That’s what we’re trying to piece together,” he said.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the Duson shooting, which happened in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road, at the request of the Duson Police Department, according to LPSO spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.
"The victim was known to the suspect," Ponseti said. "I don't have the nature of the relationship, but I do know that it was not a random person."
More information, including victim identities, is expected soon, Ponseti and Benoit said.
