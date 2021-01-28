The man who shot and killed two dogs in Vermilion Parish has been identified, and he says he shot the canines after they killed his chickens, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The dogs, named Snoopy and Azalea, were found in the 1300 block of Grosse Isle Road outside of Abbeville Wednesday morning by a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol. Azalea was shot in the abdomen and Snoopy was shot in the head, Vermilion Parish Rabies and Animal Control said in a viral post on Facebook.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Drew David said in a Thursday statement the dogs’ owner let the dogs out Sunday evening and began a search, including contacting the local animal control agency, in an effort to find them but was unable to locate his pets. He told deputies they were known to roam the area.
A suspect, unidentified Thursday by law enforcement, told deputies he shot the dogs after they entered chicken cages on his property and attacked the animals. A second witness confirmed his statement, police said.
The confessed shooter said when he approached the dogs he noticed several chickens were already dead. He said he shot the dogs to stop their attack, but they then became aggressive toward him and he shot and killed them, before dumping their bodies in another area, David said.
The case has been referred to the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of possible charges.