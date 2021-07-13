A Texas woman died in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate-10 in Jefferson Davis Parish Monday, according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-10 about one mile west of Louisiana Highway 99, Welsh, at around 8:30 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that an 18-wheeler, driven by Joseph Guillory, 67, of Lake Charles, was travelling east on I-10 when Guillory encountered traffic congestion during a rain storm. He failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. After the initial impact with the Sonata, the 18-wheeler veered right and struck another car, a 2015 Mazda CX-5, SUV. The impact also caused the Sonata to strike another car, an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to TFC Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Barbara A. Nance, 66, of Pearland, Texas, who was a front seat passenger of the Mazda SUV, was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries during the crash. Nance died after being transported to a Jennings area hospital. The driver and other passengers of the Mazda SUV were all properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, Senegal said.
Guillory, as well as the two other drivers, were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Guillory and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.