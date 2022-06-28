The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a home fire in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue at about 5 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home.They discovered the fire was in the living room and were able to quickly extinguished it.
Officials said the daughter of the homeowner and her child were home at the time of the fire.
The daughter of the homeowner noticed the smoke, called 911 and the two escaped without injury.
Officials with the fire department said they determined the fire started when a candle was knocked off of a table onto the floor by the child. The candle rolled under the sofa igniting it.
The fire department ruled the fire an accident.