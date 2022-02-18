Two men have been arrested and a third is wanted in an Opelousas shooting.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mouton Street on Tuesday. Officers determined at least nine rounds were fired between two suspects during an altercation that stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute. A one-year-old child was present in a vehicle driven by one of the suspects during the shooting. No one was injured, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Willie King III, 48, of Opelousas, was arrested in the area shortly after the shooting. King was illegally carrying a concealed firearm with two loaded magazines; investigators King was not one of the shooters, but was with one of the suspects when it happened, Guidry said.
Donald Jerhmaine Berry, 40, of Opelousas, was later arrested on counts of illegal use of weapons, cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice in the shooting.
The other shooting suspect, 34-year-old Ranvill Richard of Opelousas, is wanted in the case.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or email the department at crimetips@opelousaspd.com.