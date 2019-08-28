A 9-year-old boy from St. Martinville was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision in St. Martin Parish.
The three-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. near Ruth Bridge Highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
A Ford Explorer was stopped on La 31 southbound, waiting to make a left turn, according to the preliminary investigation into the crash. A Ford F150, also traveling south on La 31, swerved into the northbound lane to avoid hitting the Explorer.
The F150 struck a Honda Accord traveling northbound head-on, according to LSP.
The 9-year-old, who was a passenger of the Accord, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was improperly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.
All other vehicle occupants were properly restrained, and suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Breath samples were taken from the driver of the Explorer and of the Ford 150, and there was no alcohol detected. The driver of the Honda Accord submitted a blood sample for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation