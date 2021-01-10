Police are investigating a sign posted in a Lafayette neighborhood that calls for violence against leaders of national media companies.
The cardboard sign, which was zip-tied to a street sign on Roselawn Drive, has been taken down and reported to police, according to a Facebook post in a neighborhood group.
The sign said: "Kill on site CEO's for evil agenda CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, Facebook, Twitter. Revolution has started. Patriots Act! Now. Give us freedom or give us death."
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, confirmed that his agency is investigating the incident.
Police were notified about the sign Saturday afternoon. There are currently no suspects in the case, Griffin said.
"We're still talking to residents to see if they've seen any suspicious activity," Griffin said. "And we'll be reviewing video from private residences to see if anyone approached the street sign or whatever."
Griffin was not immediately sure of what charges the person or people responsible for the sign could face.
"There are a few charges that could apply," Griffin said. "I don't know if terrorism would fit, but we'd find the appropriate charge."
No other incidents like this have been reported to Lafayette Police since last Wednesday, when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress' certification of the 2020 election.
"This is the only one that's been reported to us," Griffin said. "But if anybody from the public comes across anything — video or just whatever — definitely share that with us."