A Franklin man was killed when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler on Sterling Road in St. Mary Parish on Thursday.
Felix Perro, Jr., 56, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle east on Sterling Road near Cypress Street around 4:30 p.m. when a 2013 International 18-wheeler pulling a sugar cane trailer turned left onto the state highway from a private lot. The 18-wheeler failed to yield to Perro, who attempted to “lay down” his motorcycle to avoid the crash, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Perro was unsuccessful and became lodged under the trailer. He was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Gossen said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, 56-year-old Miguel Martinez-Villalobos, was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. Martinez-Villalobos did not show signs of impairment but submitted to a voluntary breath sample, which showed no signs of alcohol in his system. A toxicology sample was also taken from Perro, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.