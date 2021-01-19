A Scott woman has died from being struck by a vehicle on the Evangeline Thruway Monday evening.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, Devan Dufour, 28, was struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway just after 8:30 p.m. after she entered the roadway while trying to cross the street.
Dufour was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle had no injuries, police said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor for the motorist.
The accident remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.