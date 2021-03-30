Several people were injured when a Lafayette Parish School System bus and an SUV collided in Duson Tuesday afternoon.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on South Richfield Road between Toby Mouton and Anderson roads. The SUV and school bus collided head-on; the school bus did not have children on board at the time of the crash. The bus driver and four people in the SUV, two adults and two children ages five and eight, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Judice said.
“No injuries are life threatening...there was significant damage but I’m happy to say there are no life-threatening injuries at this time,” the chief said.
Louisiana State Police, the Duson Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and Lafayette Parish School System representatives were also on scene in the crash’s aftermath, he said.
The driver of the SUV remained on scene with law enforcement as they surveyed the crash. Judice said the investigation is early, but preliminary evidence suggests the SUV crossed the centerline of the road and struck the bus.