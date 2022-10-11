Acadiana High School has been placed on lockdown Tuesday morning because of a threat directed toward the school, a Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson confirmed.
Amanda Blanco confirmed the school has been placed on lockdown, but did not offer any details surrounding the threat.
Paul Breaux Middle School was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat was made via social media. Students and faculty returned to classes around 1:15 p.m. once given the all-clear.
In another incident, a Paul Breaux student was arrested last week on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the middle school campus.
On two separate occasions a week, Lafayette High was placed on lockdown after social media threats were made against staff members and students.
