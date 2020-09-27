Lafayette Police say the three victims in Friday's stabbing at the Acadiana Mall have been released from a hospital.
LPD Spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin says the fight broke out at around 4:50 pm Friday in the food court and three people were stabbed during the altercation. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The mall did not have to be locked down, but police did block off the food court entrance.
A mall employee saw a group of people gathered and felt like something was about to happen. He said the incident was "chaotic" and that there was "blood everywhere. Everybody's OK though, that's the main thing."
Other witnesses say they heard loud screaming in the area.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and did not say whether there are any suspects.