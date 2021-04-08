The family of a missing LSU student from Opelousas says they had no idea Kori Gauthier's vehicle had been involved in a crash on the Baton Rouge bridge on Interstate 10 until they learned that she had not shown up to class, work, a doctor's appointment or her dorm.
Upon learning that the 19-year-old was missing Wednesday afternoon, the family sprang into action in a desperate attempt to locate the woman.
Spencer Gauthier, her uncle, says they pinged the woman's cell phone location, which led them to a Baton Rouge salvage yard where her phone was found inside of her totaled car. The license plate was still on the vehicle, according to her uncle, and her wallet was removed by police who responded to the wreck.
"Nobody reached out from the wreck," Spencer Gauthier said. "No police, no ambulance, nothing. I don't know where the ball was dropped."
At that point, the family began reaching out to law enforcement agencies, hospitals and jails to try to locate Kori Gauthier and piece together what had happened. They eventually would learn Wednesday night of a wreck that happened on the Baton Rouge bridge around 1 a.m. Wednesday involving Kori Gauthier's vehicle.
No one was found inside or around the wrecked car, according to her uncle. He said the family is fearful she may have fallen into the Mississippi River while trying to exit her vehicle after the crash or that someone may have taken her away from the scene.
Spencer Gauthier would eventually get in touch with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, who told him he could not find the driver of the other vehicle in the aftermath of the wreck.
The driver of the vehicle did not immediately respond to messages left by The Advocate for this story. He told KATC that he was driving in the outside lane on the bridge when he came upon Kori Gauthier's parked car. He said he tried to avoid hitting it but couldn't move over because of traffic and struck her car.
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the wreck had happened and noted that LSU is handling the missing person side of the investigation.
"In my opinion, they were very standoffish about the whole incident," Spencer Gauthier said. "They weren't too forthcoming about information, so we had to piece everything together."
While seeking answers, her uncle said the family learned of an argument between Kori Gauthier and her boyfriend that had taken place Tuesday night. They believe the woman may have been on her way to her aunt's house based on the addressed entered in her car's GPS, he said.
Late Wednesday night, Spencer Gauthier said an officer with the LSU Police Department told the family they were going to search for Kori Gauthier by helicopter and boat. Spencer Gauthier said he's been unable to get an update from his brother, the woman's father, since then because he and his wife have been emotionally distraught.
Thursday morning, Spencer Gauthier posted on Facebook about his niece's disappearance and offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to her safe return home. He was driving from Houston, Texas, to Baton Rouge Thursday morning to assist the family with search efforts.
"I'm willing to put my personal money up for my niece," Spencer Gauthier said. "Money talks. We don't know know what happened. Her life is worth more than $10,000. Maybe if someone did take her, that $10,000 will bring her back."
Kori Gauthier, an Opelousas native, is studying education at LSU and works as a dance instructor for a studio in Arnaudville, according to her uncle.
"If I had to paint the picture of the model child and model personality, it would be Kori," Spencer Gauthier said. "Someone who never gave her parents any issues on any level, the sweetest person you would ever meet. She would volunteer and help other youth, teaching them how to dance and other things. It was raising flags when she didn't show up for class, a doctor's appointment, work. She didn't answer calls, and we knew something was wrong."
Staff writer Youssef Rddad contributed to this report.