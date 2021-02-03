A Lafayette man has been arrested following a request from Boy Scouts for an investigation, KATC reported Wednesday.
Barry Rozas, 52, has been booked with one count first-degree rape in connection with a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office investigation into complaints made to the Boy Scouts, a spokesperson confirmed.
The Boy Scouts called the office in November, and turned over complaints regarding alleged misconduct that happened between 1955 and 2012, the spokesperson said.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still working through the complaints, she said. Some fall outside the jurisdiction of Lafayette Parish, she added.