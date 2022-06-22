The suspected shooter in a double homicide week in Eunice turned himself in to Eunice Police on Wednesday morning, police said.
Travis Godfrey, 25, of Eunice, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and illegally carrying a weapon, police said.
He reported to the police department, with his lawyer and a written statement. He is booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail, police said.
Godfrey is accused of a shooting that happened on June 16, 2022 on East Maple Avenue where two teenagers were killed.
Lorraine M. Guillory, 36, of Eunice, was arrested Friday and booked with obstruction of justice evidence tampering in connection with the shooting.
Police are still investigating.