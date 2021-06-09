An Opelousas couple was arrested after investigators say they confined a legally blind family member to her bedroom and threatened her with beatings if she left the room.
The victim’s son, Alvin Jackson Kennedy II, 42, of Opelousas, and his girlfriend, 39-year-old Lauren Marie Oberle, of Opelousas, were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, on a count each of cruelty to the infirmed. Each had a bond of $7,500, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
Investigators received a complaint of potential elder abuse and neglect on June 1 and when contacted the 64-year-old legally blind victim told deputies Kennedy and Oberle confined her to her bedroom with threats of physical violence, not allowing her to leave to shower or use the bathroom, the statement said. The couple lived with the victim.
Deputies visiting the home found the walls lined with furniture and boxes with a small trail leading to the victim’s bedroom. The doorknob to the room was removed and the door was secured with a plastic clothes hanger. The woman had barricaded herself inside by blocking the door with a small end table, Thibodeaux’s release said.
The woman shared a full sized bed with her small dog and had a cooking pot next to the bed for use as a toilet. The floor was covered with clothing and other items without a clear space to walk unobstructed, the sheriff’s office said.