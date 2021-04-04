Crowley Police arrested an Oberlin man Saturday after responding to a call in reference to an individual overdosing on illegal narcotics, KATC reported.
Police say they found four children, ranging in age from 13 to a few months old, in a vehicle with the man, along with several loaded guns. A 10-year-old boy was holding an AK47 rifle with the safety off and didn't want to give it to officers, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC. The boy wasn't threatening officers with the gun; he was just a child who didn't want to give up something he thought was his, the chief said.
Officers also found drugs and loaded handguns in the vehicle, the chief said.
When police arrived, Crowley firefighters were providing medical attention to the man, identified as Jeremy Leblanc of Oberin. Police say during the investigation, officers learned Leblanc had received the narcotics from someone outside of the city limits.
Officers were granted permission to enter the vehicle from Leblanc's wife, who said the narcotics were in the cup holder and also told police there were loaded firearms inside.
The narcotics located consisted of powdered cocaine and fentanyl, police say, adding that those were also in reach of the children.
Leblanc is now facing two counts of possession of schedule II drugs, three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and four counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.
Broussard said Leblanc was transported to a local hospital and would be booked into the parish jail upon release.