A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student was in stable condition late Thursday morning, following a shooting on the edge of campus.
Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette police spokesperson, said the student had surgery Wednesday night after he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The student was shot shortly after 5 p.m. The shooting followed what witnesses said was an argument and fight near a multiplex apartment building across the street from Huger Hall, 610 Tulane Ave., which is a UL Lafayette dorm for sophomores and juniors.
Eric Maron, a campus spokesperson, said the shooting took place off the campus and city police would be in charge of the investigation.
Benoit said the investigation was continuing Thursday. Investigators had leads in the case and were pursuing those.
On Thursday morning, the first day of fall break, street and pedestrian traffic was light in the vicinity of the dorm except for a work crew that was trimming shrubs.
Alex Jones, a sophomore studying child and family studies, said the dorm and neighborhood were usually quiet. He said he’d never seen a situation in the area like Wednesday night’s.
Jones and his business partner and fellow student, Devin Lloyd, a sophomore majoring in accounting, said the town “isn’t the best” but neither feel any danger where they live.
The two operate a shoe business, Sole Kings, while attending school. Lloyd was working when the shooting occurred.
Taylor Townsend, a junior majoring in history, said she heard the gunshot and heard the victim shout out in pain. She said usually the freshman dorms are rowdier than dorms for upper classmen.
Parents responded with concern on the ULL Parents website.
“This is happening way too often on and around campus,” wrote one mother. “Something has to change to ensure the safety of our kids.”
Another parent said she drove to Huger to pick up her daughter, and was comforted by the heavy police presence in the area.
“It made me feel good to know the cops are patrolling the area,” she wrote.
A third parent quipped, "I've come to the conclusion that my nerves are way too bad for this parenting thing."
Officers said Wednesday they had determined a fight happened in the parking lot of a small apartment complex just off campus in the 600 block of Tulane Avenue. There is an eight-plex across the street.
Benoit said there were at least three people involved in the fight and one drew a gun and shot the 18-year-old. All suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, he said.
Investigators were collecting nearby surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.