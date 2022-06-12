The Church Point Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating an 18-year-old suspect involved in a shooting.
At 11 p.m. May 29, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway Street In Church Point in reference to a shooting. A vehicle with two people in it was shot multiple times, according to a spokesperson for the Church Point Police Department. A residence was also struck by a bullet.
Officers recovered 20 casings at the scene from a 9 mm gun. Evidence collected and further investigation was able to confirm that the shots were fired by Destron Goodwin, according to police. Goodwin shot the vehicle while mistaking it for someone else, a spokesperson stated.
Several warrants have been issued for his arrest.
If anyone has any information on Goodwin, contact your local agency or the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455.