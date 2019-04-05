A Lafayette woman wanted for allegedly burning a vehicle to file a false insurance claim has been arrested.
Teralyn Broussard, 31, was arrested Friday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of arson with intent to defraud. Her bond was set at $5,000 and as of 5:30 p.m. Friday she is no longer in police custody, online jail records show.
Broussard and her boyfriend, Courtney Crouchet, 34, of Lafayette, were wanted in connection with a vehicle arson on January 20.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the vehicle fire in the 500 block of Saucier Parkway in Debaillon Park around 4 a.m. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and had been abandoned when firefighters arrived on scene, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said in a release.
The vehicle’s owner was unclear at the time of the fire, but investigators later determined the car belonged to Broussard. Days later, Crouchet filed a police report claiming the vehicle was stolen, Trahan said.
Investigators believe the vehicle was falsely reported stolen and moved to the location where it was torched. Agents also believe others may have been involved in the vehicle fire, he said.
Crouchet turned himself over to authorities Tuesday. He was booked on counts of arson with intent to defraud and criminal mischief for filing a false police report, Trahan said.