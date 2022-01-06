Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, on administrative leave after a sexual harassment allegation, will not return to the chief role and instead a search will be launched to find a new permanent chief, Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Thursday.

Griffin, a sergeant with the department and former department spokesperson, was named interim chief in early October after Chief Thomas Glover was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration without explanation.

Two weeks into his term as interim chief, Griffin was put on administrative leave after a sexual harassment allegation was filed against him with LCG’s human resources department.

“Wayne Griffin has returned to the rank of Sergeant following the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct. Out of respect for the on-going process related to the investigation and personnel involved, there will be no further comment on the investigation at this time,” Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle said in a Thursday release.

Angelle said despite the adjustment in Griffin’s rank and duties, he remains on administrative leave.

The current department commander, Major Monte Potier, will continue to lead the police force until a permanent chief of police is appointed, with LCG promising a “national search will begin immediately,” to find new department leadership.

