A man was arrested Saturday at a Lafayette hotel after he was observed wearing military gear and pointing a rifle out of the window at the parking lot.
Alex Ortuno, 23, was reportedly seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday pacing and pointing a rifle from his open hotel window, according to a social media post for the Police Association of Lafayette.
He was described as wearing thick, winter military gear.
Officers from the Lafayette Police Department responded, according to the post, and spoke with the complainant and quickly identified the room the suspect was in.
They evacuating several other rooms before confronting the suspect, the post states. After all civilians were cleared, officers were able to confront the suspect and take him into custody with out the suspect or any other officer being injured.
He is in the Lafayette Parish Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.