Lafayette police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an armed robbery at a local gas station over the weekend.
The suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic man, entered a gas station in the 4000 block of West Congress Street at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday news release from the Lafayette Police Department.
The suspect, who was brandishing a handgun when he entered the store, was dressed in all black with red tennis shoes and a black bandana over his face, police said. He demanded cigarettes and money from the register.
The man was last seen fleeing on foot near the 500 block of Guilbeau Road.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.