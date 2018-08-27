Joey Sturm has stepped down from his position as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette police chief to focus on teaching, the university said in a statement Monday.
Sturm will teach criminal justice at UL and is also an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University, according to the statement.
"As ULPD chief, his primary objective was campus safety and the well-being of students, faculty and staff," the statement reads. "We thank him for his service and wish him well in his new role."
Deputy chief Tim Hanks is serving as interim chief while a national search is underway.