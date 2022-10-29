An escaped Mississippi inmate who stole an unmarked police vehicle was arrested in Acadia Parish on Wednesday.
Deputies learned that Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that he used in his escape, and was believed to be in the Crowley area, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
Around 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle headed north on Conrad Road in the Crowley area. Westbrook was stopped and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and held on a $25,000 bond and detainer for Leflore County, Gibson said.