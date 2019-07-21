No one was injured in a fire that caused heavy damage to a Persimmon Place home this morning, according to a report from KATC-TV3.
Firefighters were called to the home, in the 200 block of the street, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Lafayette Fire Department spokesman told the TV station.
The residents were awakened by loud noises, and found heavy smoke inside their home. They escaped without injury, firefighters say.
Firefighters found the home's garage engulfed in flames. Two vehicles at the home were burning, one in the garage and one in the driveway. The fire was spreading to the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes. The garage and the vehicles sustained heavy fire damage. The home sustained moderate damage, mostly the front of the home and the attic.
Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire originated in the garage, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.