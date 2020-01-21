A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting near Palmetto on Sunday.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Carmons Road near Palmetto around 11 p.m. on Sunday and discovered the victim, a resident of Palmetto, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
Deputies had not released the victim’s name as of Tuesday evening and did not provide additional details about the shooting, including where on Carmons Road the shooting took place or whether the victim was deceased at the scene or died at an area hospital.