A 65-year-old Church Point woman is the suspected victim of a Wednesday house fire in the city, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Church Point Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 400 block of South Broadway Street around 6:45 a.m. and found a female victim inside near the home’s back door.
Official identification and cause of death are pending confirmation by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, but the victim is believed to be the 65-year-old homeowner, the fire marshal’s office said.
Marshal’s office investigators are assisting in the fire investigation and deputies determined the fire began in a den at the back of the home where the victim was found. The official cause remains under investigation but an electrical malfunction related to house wiring or improper use of extension cords powering space heaters, or an unattended candle are potential causes, the agency said.