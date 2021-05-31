A Broussard man died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of Highway 90 and KOL Dr.
According to Broussard police 47-year-old, Clarence Williams Jr. was walking along the highway at 5:10 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a truck. Police say at the time of the crash it was still dark and the driver of the truck could not see the Williams because of the dark clothing he was wearing.
The driver of the vehicle was not cited in the crash. No alcohol involvement suspected for the driver of the pickup. Toxicology results are pending for Williams.