Three suspects have been charged by a grand jury in the September slaying of an 18-year-old.
Kendall Ledet, 17, of Carencro, was charged with second-degree murder and Donnique Monquail Leopaul, 20, of Lafayette, and Joshua Jamal Chevalier, 23, of Lafayette, were charged with participating in the commission of the second-degree murder of Damien George after a grand jury met Wednesday.
The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue. George, 18, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the Lafayette Police Department reported at the time.
Ledet fled the scene before officers arrived and was later arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Offender Task Force, the police statement said.