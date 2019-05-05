Jennings Police have arrested two men in connection with the April 15 shooting at the local Walmart, according to a report from KATC.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said Sunday that Nelson Freeman, 18, of Welsh, and Javonte Pete, 18, of Jennings, were both arrested in connection with the incident.
Both men were booked with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Freeman also was booked with possession of marijuana.
One man was shot in the incident, which happened in the parking lot of the Jennings Walmart.
Semmes said police received an anonymous tip identifying a suspect, and through witness identifications, police identified Freeman. After they arrested him, their investigation led them to Pete, and they arrested him, Semmes said.
Pete’s bond was set at $200,000. He remains in the Jeff Davis Parish prison. Freeman is not listed as an inmate at the parish prison, nor is he listed on the prison’s “released” list. It’s not clear where he was Sunday.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigations.