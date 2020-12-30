A suspect has been arrested after two people were shot and killed during a block party in Crowley on Sunday.
Raphues “Tonky” Joseph, of Crowley, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder after turning himself over to the Crowley Police Department. Joseph is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail on an $825,000 bond, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Joseph was arrested in the deaths of Joseph Castillo, 25, and Nikita Savoy, 31, who were shot and fatally wounded during a block party in the 1000 block of West Hutchinson Avenue between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. Broussard said between 15 and 20 police department officers and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies were on scene to disperse the crowd when the shooting happened.
Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene while Savoy later died at an area hospital. A third person was struck and sustained minor injuries, the chief said.
Investigators initially believed the shooting was a drive-by but later determined Joseph exited a vehicle and opened fire while running. Police said a second shooter may have been involved and are investigating to confirm the sequence of events and nail down any remaining suspects, Broussard said.