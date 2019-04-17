Teurlings Catholic assistant volleyball coach Danielle Rudesill was coaching a routine practice when her phone rang April 3. It was her friend’s father, a lieutenant with Abbeville Police, calling to say her younger sister had been shot.

Abbeville Police officer Kaitlyn Rudesill was responding to a disturbance call on Abbey Street when she attempted to execute a traffic stop. The suspect fled to the 600 block of North Gertrude Street, and when the 23-year-old officer chased him he shot her once in the shoulder, police say.

“Your mind runs to places that it shouldn’t run,” Danielle Rudesill said. “You don’t know what to think and you don’t want to expect the worst, but you know if you don’t expect the worst you don’t know what can happen.”

Danielle Rudesill and her family didn’t know the severity of her sister’s injuries.

She was the first family member to arrive at Lafayette General Hospital around 8:30 p.m. and she walked in the hospital doors just as the Acadian Air Med helicopter transporting her sister landed, she said.

Officer Rudesill suffered damage to her shoulder and a collapsed lung as a result of the shooting. She was first taken to Abbeville General Hospital, where a team stabilized her, before being airlifted to Lafayette for more extensive care.

Their mother and Kaitlyn’s boyfriend saw her before surgery around 10 p.m., but otherwise access to the injured officer was restricted as doctors prepared her for surgery, her sister said.

More family members arrived as law enforcement cycled through the hospital, Danielle Rudesill said. They were never alone — officers were always stationed with her sister, sending well wishes or checking on the family. They were struck by the devotion officers of all departments showed for their sister in blue, she said.

The law enforcement officers were also providing frequent updates on the hunt for the suspect.

The accused shooter, Nahshon Ishmael Brooks, was on the run for nearly 24 hours before law enforcement apprehended him in Lafayette Parish. He was eventually booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held on $600,000 bond.

While law enforcement searched for Brooks, Rudesill’s family waited.

“It’s a waiting game you never want to be a part of,” Danielle Rudesill said. “There was nothing we could do.”

Danielle Rudesill said she constantly checked her watch; finally, around midnight, her sister was brought to a hospital room, she said.

Seeing her in the flesh prompted a sigh of relief.

“She’s here, she’s alive, she’s talking to me, she’s being Kaitlyn,” Danielle Rudesill said.

Being Kaitlyn Rudesill means being courageous, reliable, hardworking, funny and intelligent, her sister said. Danielle Rudesill said her younger sister is her “mini role model” and the person she turns to for advice.

The two bonded through years playing volleyball, soccer and running track together, and they’ve only grown closer as adults, her sister said.

“She’s the person I run to,” Danielle Rudesill said.

Kaitlyn Rudesill’s also service-minded, and her desire to look out for others’ best interest led her to law enforcement work in her home parish, Danielle Rudesill said.

She made the decision while attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to study nursing. Kaitlyn Rudesill realized nursing wasn’t her path to serve the community, and instead felt like law enforcement was her way to make a difference, her sister said.

She graduated from the police academy in November 2018.

“Whenever the door was opened that there was another way to serve people it was a no-brainer for her,” Danielle Rudesill said.

Kaitlyn Rudesill returned home from the hospital April 9 and is taking recovery one day at a time, her sister said. Being home has been a positive motivator for her, and she’s cherishing cuddling with her dog, Emma, and two cats, Danielle Rudesill said.

Her pets aren’t the only ones showing Kaitlyn Rudesill love — the public response has been overwhelming, her sister said.

The Police Association of Lafayette started a GoFundMe to assist the injured officer while she’s unable to work patrols or maintain her second job at D&T Crawfish, a job she’s had since junior year of high school, her sister said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $14,000.

The sisters’ alma mater, North Vermilion High School, raised more than $1,000 to contribute toward her sister’s recovery, she said.

The financial support has been a blessing and is helping relieve extra stress her sister feels because of her inability to work, Danielle Rudesill said.

The Rudesills’ attorney, James Klock, said the outpouring is a perfect example of the community banding together in times of trouble.

“There’s been an incredible wellspring of support from a lot of folks whose only connection is that we’re all part of this greater Acadiana community and they don’t want to see one of their own suffer and struggle,” Klock said.