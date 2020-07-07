An Erath woman was arrested by the State Fire Marshal's Office after she allegedly set fire to her aunt's vacant mobile home out of anger over plans to rent the home out.
Nikita Bourque, 21, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office on one count of simple arson.
The Erath Fire Department responded on the evening of July 3 to a call of a residential fire in the 200 block of North Broussard Street. The mobile home was vacant and had no utilities connected.
Deputies determined that the fire originated in the bedroom and was intentionally set.
Witness statements indicated that Bourque had recently expressed disapproval of plans for a new tenant to move into the trailer.
With the assistance of Erath Police, Bourque was located and agreed to speak with deputies about the fire. During an interview with investigators, Bourque admitted to setting the fire.
She was then arrested and placed under arrest in connection with the case.