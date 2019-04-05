The Abbeville Police Department Friday praised the “courage and fight” of a female officer injured in a Wednesday shooting after the shooting suspect was captured in Lafayette Parish.
Nahshon Ishmael Brooks, 29, was captured Thursday night in Lafayette Parish after a nearly 24-hour manhunt. Brooks was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and was later booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.
Online jail records show Brooks was booked into jail Friday morning on counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brooks was wanted for shooting a female police officer on Alley Street Wednesday night. The officer was responding to a disturbance call and when she attempted to apprehend Brooks during a traffic stop, he fled toward the 600 block of North Gertrude Street, Abbeville Councilman Francis Touchet Jr. said.
Booking records show Brooks lives in the area.
He reportedly shot the officer in the shoulder as she chased him and fled the scene. The officer was airlifted to a Lafayette area hospital and suffered from a possible collapsed lung, Touchet said. She has been listed in stable condition.
The Abbeville Police Department broke their silence on the incident Friday, releasing a statement on the shooting and wishing the injured officer well. In the release, Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet declined to release the officer’s name.
“This officer has shown herself to be an outstanding asset to the Abbeville Police Department. This officer has always conducted herself as a great police officer and person,” he said. “Her courage and fight will help her recover from this act of cowardice.”
In the release, the department also clarified the officer did not fire her weapon during her pursuit of Brooks. They offered few other details on the incident or manhunt, citing the ongoing investigation into the shooting.
Louisiana State Police handles investigations into all officer-involved shootings at local law enforcement agencies.
Several other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation and apprehension of Brooks, and Abbeville Police thanked the agencies for their support in the release.
“It is times like this that can either rip people apart or bring them together,” the release said, later adding, “This incident has proven once again that when in need, law enforcement brothers and sisters come together to help each other out.”
Brooks has been arrested for shooting someone in Abbeville before. He was arrested in 2017 for an attempted second-degree murder the prior year, according to news reports and court records.
News reports from February 2016 indicate police were searching for an Abbeville man by the same name, 25 years old at the time, for allegedly shooting and critically injuring a man on St. Peter Street.
Brooks was extradited from North Carolina in January 2017 after he was arrested in Brunswick County, North Carolina, in June 2016 while officers served a warrant for the arrest of someone else at a home, according to a news report at the time.
Brooks was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.
Vermilion Parish court records show in 2018 Brooks pleaded guilty to the amended charge of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to six years at hard labor, all but one year suspended, and received credit for time served. He also was placed on two years’ probation.
North Carolina records show Brooks also was indicted in Brunswick County, North Carolina, in April 2012 for attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and attempted first-degree burglary of a home in February 2012. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 45 days, with credit for 45 days he spent in jail prior to sentencing.
Acadiana Advocate staff reporter Claire Taylor contributed to this report.