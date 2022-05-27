A father and his son were arrested Friday morning in connection with an overnight gun shooting in a parking lot that left four people injured last week, Lafayette police said in a news release.
Luis Alonso Pineda, 46, and his son, Luis Justin Pineda, 21, were taken into custody by agents with the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) and the Lafayette PD.
The father was charged on two counts of principle to attempted first degree murder, two counts of second-degree battery and two counts of simple battery. The son was booked on two counts of principle to attempted first degree murder and two counts of second-degree battery.
Both Luis Alonso and Luis Justin Pineda were taken into custody without incident, police said. They were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
On May 21, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston St. at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remained hospitalized in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation determined that a disturbance began inside of a business in the shopping center, then moved outside to the parking lot. One of the two suspect pulled out a pistol and began firing, striking the 27-year-old twice, the police said. Three other people also suffered from minor injuries, police said.
Staff Writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.