The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing endangered teens.
Fifteen-year-old Johan Solis of Lafayette was last seen Feb. 14 wearing a white shirt, black jacket, black pants and Nike shoes. He's about 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Jamie Vincent is missing from the city of Scott. The 15-year-old was last seen on Feb. 26 wearing a white and black Adidas sweatshirt. Detectives believe Vincent could be in the Acadia Parish area, traveling in a blue car. She's about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 110 poiunds with blond hair and blue eyes.
If you see Solis or Vincent, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.