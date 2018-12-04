The first trial for the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others was postponed Tuesday to allow defense attorneys more time to consider an insanity plea.

Ian Howard is charged with killing Officer Michael Middlebrook and shooting three others Oct. 1, 2017, at a Lafayette convenience store. District Attorney Keith Stutes’ Office is seeking the death penalty in the Middlebrook case.

A trial for three attempted murder charges had been set for Jan. 7, with Tuesday the deadline for Howard’s attorneys to decide whether to pursue an insanity defense. That deadline is now extended to Jan. 15, at which time a trial date will be set. Judge Jules Edwards said he expects a trial no later than November 2019.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No trial date has been set in the capital case.

Howard was forced to receive emergency mental health treatment in February 2017, when Lafayette police responding to a theft call at a grocery store encountered Howard behaving erratically and claiming the FBI wanted to kill him.

Howard was released from the University Hospital emergency room after two days, according to hospital officials, and it’s not clear if he received additional treatment. He was able to legally purchase an assault rifle five days after he was picked up, and another gun about three weeks later, according to purchase receipts Howard’s lawyers have described in court.

Howard’s attorneys have acknowledged in court they are considering a “not guilty by reason of insanity” defense in both cases, but first they must conduct an exhaustive investigation into Howard’s social history, including genealogical research, as prescribed by the American Bar Association, according to defense motions.

+2 Neighbor says accused Lafayette cop killer a troubled man, displayed gun days before shooting The man accused of shooting and killing a Lafayette police officer this week was a troubled individual who struggled with depression, could be…

Additionally, Howard’s lawyers say they need to hire a neuropsychologist as part of the investigation. Finding a qualified neuropsychologist and obtaining money to pay for one from the state’s public defender board is a time-consuming ordeal, Howard’s lawyers say.

Enlisting a neuropsychologist is “not something routinely done” in capital cases, defense attorney Stephen Singer with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center said in court Tuesday. A forensic psychiatrist already working for the defense recommended the added expertise, according to court motions.

Edwards said in court the forensic psychiatrist’s report making the recommendation had convinced him to allow more time.